Amarnath Yatra always been safe for pilgrims: Farooq Abdullah slams DGP

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday claimed that the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh was creating fear in the minds of people with his statements on the safety of the Amarnath pilgrims.

He claimed that the Amarnath Yatra has always been safe for pilgrims."He should not give such statement that there is any or no threat to the pilgrims coming on Amarnath Yatra, because the pilgrims were never in danger, nor earlier and not now and there will be no danger to them in the future also," Abdullah alleged."When he gives such statements, it looks like he is fear-mongering among the people. I have also visited the shrine and everything is going on smoothly. And this is good news that people are coming in good numbers this year," he added.DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that there was no threat to Amarnath Yatra and pilgrimage is going on smoothly.On the ongoing row over the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's statement that the corrupt people should get killed by the terrorists, Abdullah tried to escape from making any comments."What can I say on the governor's statement, he must have some information that is why he has given such statement," he said.On India's Chandrayaan-2 mission, Abdullah said that it is good news for the country that India will also reach to the moon. (ANI)