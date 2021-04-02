Amazfit Bip U Pro to launch in India under 5k

The smartwatch, likely to be launched next week, will be available on Amazon and the company's online store in three colours -- black, pink and green.

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Smart wearable brand Amazfit on Friday announced that it is all set to launch a new smartwatch -- Bip U Pro -- under Rs 5,000 in India.

The smartwatch will feature a 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD colour display and 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3. In addition to uploading your own picture as the background, the users can choose from 50 watch faces.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro also comes equipped with built-in Alexa and GPS.

You can talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Bip U Pro, enabling the user to have a voice interaction, play music, set an alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, sports updates and other real-time information, the company said in a statement.

Amazfit Bip U Pro is equipped with daily tracking activities along with 60 plus sports modes which includes running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing and more. It delivers vital metrics in real-time to help you work out more effectively.

The smartwatch can be paired with an app to show your position. It can track a user's daily activities with steps, calories, distance and active hours giving you motivation to be more active.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro can sync with text messages, emails and notifications from a number of apps on your smartphone, bringing you the ease of seamless integration, the company said.

