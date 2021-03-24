Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch to launch in India this month

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartwatch brand Amazfit announced on Wednesday that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch Amazfit T-Rex Pro to India by the end of this month.

Amazfit Trex-Pro is an upgraded version of T-Rex, which was launched globally during CES 2020. Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be available on Amazon as well as on its official online store.