Amazon acquires Indian retail tech firm Perpule

As a result of the transaction, Perpule's POS team is joining Amazon.

Perpule also helps offline stores have presence on various mini app stores.

"Perpule has built an innovative cloud-based POS offering that enables offline stores in India to better manage their inventory, checkout process, and overall customer experience," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are excited to have the Perpule team join us to focus on providing growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes in India while raising the bar of the shopping experience for Indian customers."

Amazon Technologies paid $14.7 million (about Rs 107.5 crore) to acquire Perpule in an all-cash deal, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday, citing a regulatory filing.

The company is likely to spend an additional $5 million (Rs 36.5 crore) or so to compensate Perpule's employees, said the report.

The four-year-old startup received its first external funding by Kalaari capital in the year 2016.

It also counts Raghunandan G (founder of neobank Zolve) among its investors.

--IANS

