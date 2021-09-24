Amazon announces 'Great Indian Festival' from Oct 4

The company said that Amazon GIF 2021 is dedicated to lakhs of small sellers, including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities, offering their unique selection of products to customers across the country.

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Continuing its commitment to support Small Medium Businesses (SMBs), Amazon India on Friday announced that it is all set to begin its 'Great Indian Festival' (GIF) 2021 from October 4.

"This year's Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers," Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic," Tiwary added.

The festival will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programmes such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

The festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi's, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, etc.

Amazon Business customers in India will be able to avail exclusive offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashback, rewards and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees.

Customers will save 28 per cent more with GST invoice on all transactions across categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, office electronics, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Casio, Eureka Forbes and more.

--IANS

vc/arm