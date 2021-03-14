Amazon removes China-made Sri Lankan flag doormat

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 14 (ANI): Amazon has removed the advertisement of the controversial doormat with the Sri Lankan flag produced by Chinese manufacturers from its website after Colombo raised the matter with Beijing and the e-commerce company.



The issue of Chinese manufacturers selling "doormats" with Sri Lankan flags on e-commerce platform Amazon has kicked up a major political storm.

The Sri Lankan embassy in China said immediately upon receiving information, it informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and requested it to take action to stop the production of doormats and any such products, misusing the Sri Lanka flag, Colombo Page reported.

The Sri Lankan embassy in China said that Beijing became aware of the misuse of the image of Sri Lanka flag on "Non-Slip Doormat" produced in China.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC was also instructed to follow up on the matter with the advertising platform Amazon, Daily Mirror online reported.

This is not the first time the US based e-commerce giant has faced backlash over selling controversial items on its platform.

Last year in November, the platform received a lot of criticism for selling briefs and shorts with Lord Ganesha's image on them. (ANI)

