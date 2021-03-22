Amazon.in announces Fab Phones Fest

The Fab Phones Fest, currently in its 2-year anniversary edition, has become a popular sales event for smartphone buyers as they get great deals, exchange offers, bank discounts and so much more.

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Amazon.in on Monday announced the Fab Phones Fest bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest mobile phones and accessories.

Customers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on mobile phones and accessories. From the latest launches like the OnePlus 9 series, Redmi Note 10 series, Samsung Galaxy M12, OPPO F19 Pro+, Samsung M02 and M02s and Mi 10i, this edition brings great deals on popular smartphones. The sales will be live until March 25.

Customers can look forward to offers on popular brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, OPPO, Honor, Vivo and others. They can also avail deals on top sellers like iPhone 12 Mini, OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9.

Customers can get a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 using ICICI Bank credit cards. They can also avail additional exchange offers of up to Rs 2,000 with No-Cost EMI of up to 12 months across top brands.

Prime members can avail of No-Cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards with lower EMI options starting at Rs 1,333 per month.

