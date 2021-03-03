Amazon's GameOn app now available on iOS

Amazon GameOn is a free app that lets users record short clips (anywhere from 30 seconds to 5 minutes of content) of gameplay from a variety of titles that support screen recording capture, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

San Francisco, March 3 (IANS) After launching the GameOn app on Android devices back in November 2020, Amazon has expanded the mobile streaming-centric app for iOS users.

Users can screen record these clips directly into the GameOn library at which point they can add commentary or additional edits before publishing to the GameOn platform or sharing links to the platform on other sites.

The GameOn platform is interestingly fully disconnected from Twitch with separate branding and different channels, the report said.

Amazon has been partnering with streamers to wholly focus on mobile gaming while promoting challenges unique to the app, it added.

The company said the service is compatible with over 1,000 mobile games, including PUBG Mobile and Crossy Road 2, in addition to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Angry Birds 2 and more.

According to 9to5mac, although it was already possible to record Apple Arcade games with the built-in recorder feature on the iPhone and iPad, GameOn also lets you record your Arcade sessions.

