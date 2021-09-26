Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' to begin from Oct 3

The company said that Amazon GIF 2021 is dedicated to lakhs of small sellers, including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities, offering their unique selection of products to customers across the country.

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Continuing with its commitment to support Small Medium Businesses (SMBs), Amazon India on Sunday announced that it is all set to begin its 'Great Indian Festival' (GIF) 2021 from October 3.

"Our top priority remains customer trust and the interest of our sellers, especially the lakhs of small sellers and the tens of thousands of local shop owners across India," the company said in a statement.

"The Amazon Great Indian Festival will now start from October 3, 2021 and as always, Prime members will have early access," it added.

The shopping festival will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

The festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi's, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, etc.

Amazon Business customers in India will be able to avail exclusive offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashback, rewards and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees.

