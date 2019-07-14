Ambala fire: Huge loss estimated in massive fire at Anaj Mandi

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): A heavy loss of grain sacks and other valuables have been estimated after a massive fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Ambala on Sunday, said Satinder Siwach, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Cooperation.



"Around 100 fire brigades are trying to douse the fire since morning but the fire has not yet been fully controlled. A huge government loss has been estimated in this fire incident. There is a possibility that the fire might have broken out due to a short circuit in Anaj Mandi," Siwach said.

As informed by Siwach, a few years ago, similar kind of massive fire broke out in the same shed at Anaj Mandi. There was a huge loss of grain sacks back then, and the fire department took a lot of time to control the fire.

A major fire broke out Sunday morning at Anaj Mandi in Ambala, a city 45.9 kilometres away from Chandigarh.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, and an investigation is being carried out in this regard. (ANI)

