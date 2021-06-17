Ambassador Abhay Kumar calls on Madagascar PM, informs about progress in bilateral ties

Antananarivo [Madagascar], June 17 (ANI): Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar called on the country's Prime Minister Christian Ntsay on Thursday and informed him about the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries.



"Ambassador Abhay Kumar called on Christian Ntsay, @ntsayc Prime Minister of the Republic of Madagascar, today and apprised him of the progress made in bilateral relations between India and Madagascar," the Indian embassy in Madagascar and Comoros said in a tweet.

This meeting comes after Ambassador Kumar met the Secretary-General of Presidency of Madagascar Valery Fitzgerald Ramonjavelo on Wednesday, and discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations.

Prior to that, Ambassador Kumar had met Madagascar's Foreign Minister Tehindrazanarivelo Liva and Defence Minister Gen. Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina earlier this month.

Recently, India sent INS Jalashwa with 1000 tonnes of rice for the people of drought-hit Southern Madagascar in March. A special training team of the Indian navy trained Malagasy armed forces in the same month.

Madagascar's Defence Minister visited India in February to attend the Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers Conclave and AeroIndia exhibition in Bangalore.

The ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours are growing in all spheres. There are about 20,000 people of Indian origin, mostly from Gujarat, who live and work in Madagascar. (ANI)

