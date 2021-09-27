Ambedkar institute in Punjab to begin MBBS admissions

Chandigarh, Sep 27 (IANS) The National Medical Commission has issued a letter of intent for 100 MBBS seats to the Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Mohali, Punjab, to start from this year, an official said.

Principal Secretary (Medical Education and Research) Alok Shekhar said the institute of medical sciences, accredited with the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, has been allowed to fill 100 seats.