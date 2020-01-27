Ambedkar's great-grandson dubs RSS as terrorist organisation, demands ban

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Great-grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, Rajaratna Ambedkar on Monday dubbed RSS as "terrorist organisation" alleging that the Sangh has huge quantity of arms and ammunition in its possession.

Speaking at an event here, he said: "...I had said RSS is India's terrorist organisation and get it banned...A sadhvi sits beside PM Narendra Modi and says that when Indian Army exhausted its arms and ammunition, RSS provided them that. How did RSS get that arms and ammunition?"



"If arms and ammunition is recovered from the house of a person, do we not call him terrorist? So if an organisation has arms and ammunition, is it not a terrorist organisation? Their people are being nabbed in terrorist activities," he said. (ANI)

