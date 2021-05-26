Ambulance not provided to ferry body of COVID patient in Kota; CM Gehlot terms it unfortunate, says action taken

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the recent media reports involving the incident of Kota where the father took his daughter's corpse in his car to Jhalawar as the ambulance driver demanded exhorbitant prices as "unfortunate" and said that action has been taken against the employees and directed the officials to ensure that such type of incidents does not happen in future.



He further said that to ensure that the people of Rajasthan face minimum troubles during this second wave of coronavirus, "the Rajasthan government has arranged and provided free ambulance service to Covid-19 patients for their admission in hospitals and for ferrying them to dedicated facilities in case of referrals."

He further added that the inconvenience to the families of the two who succumbed to COVID-19 at Kota and Alawad in getting an ambulance is unfortunate. He said that appropriate action against the responsible employees will be taken, and all officers have been directed to ensure that such type of incidents does not happen in future.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to ensure the availability of sufficient number of ambulances at all district level war rooms as well as Covid consultation and care centers set up at block level in the state, the statement said.

This ambulance service has been functional since April 10.

The state has also arranged for a free service to help take the bodies of the deceased from the hospital to the place of funeral, as per the order on April 24, Gehlot informed.

Rajasthan Government has directed its local bodies, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, and Panchayat Raj Institutions with the responsibility of providing free ambulances to all. The District Collectors are allowed to acquire even private ambulances for the same.

Rajasthan Roadways are also offering free service to the families of the deceased to take ashes to Haridwar, or other religious places for last rites, Gehlot tweeted.

Rajasthan's tally for active COVID cases is 87391, as of Tuesday. (ANI)

