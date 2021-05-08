Ambulance with Rudy name used for carrying sand, alleges Pappu Yadav

The video was uploaded by Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Twitter. He has also uploaded a message where he is saying: "Rajiv Pratap Rudy would use the ambulance in a better way than using it for sand transportation. He also had a driver for it."

Patna, May 8 (IANS) After more than 30 ambulances were unearthed from an office of BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Bihar's Saran district, a video of some labourers loading sand in an ambulance went viral on the social media on Saturday.

"But he does not have drivers to operate ambulances and help patients," Yadav said while tagging @RajivPratapRudy @PMOIndia.

RJD Darbhanga unit has also uploaded this video on its Twitter handle and said: "People are dying due to unavailability of ambulances and here ambulance is used for the transportation of sand." This tweet was retweeted by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In the viral video of 3 seconds, a group of 4 labourers is seen loading sand in the rear side of the ambulance. Both Pappu Yadav and RJD Darbhanga claim that the name of Rajiv Pratap Rudy is mentioned on the ambulance. IANS does not authenticate this video.

Earlier on Friday, JAP chief unearthed over 30 ambulances from the office premises of BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Amnaur village in Saran district alleging that the MP had kept ambulances under personal capacity despite these being purchased from the MP fund.

--IANS

ajk/skp/