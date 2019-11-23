American-Indian artist upcycles trash to art

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANSlife) 'What others see as trash, I see as art, is the philosophy that drove American-born artist Christina Banerjee to create artworks from discarded objects like metal wires, nuts, and bolts, rusted keys, and horseshoes.

Banerjee, a fine arts graduate from the University of South Alabama, US, is now settled in Delhi and turns her observations of social life around her into recycled sculptures and expressive paintings that narrate the story of human-animal conflict in urban areas.

"I have been interested in the old rejected articles since I was little. I started to create heavy and complicated pieces using recycled metal and material," Christina said, adding that she collects her material through her neighborhood walks, and started to notice worsening pollution and landfill garbage during those. Through her digital exhibition, which showcases the beauty within peeling paint and rusted, decaying objects, the artist also highlights the forced ?adaptation' animals and birds have to go through, owing to uncontrolled human greed. Her paintings, especially her series on sparrows, monkeys, and elephants, show the changing face of urban environs. A moving work of art titled ?Home Sweet?' shows a desolate penguin returning to his natural habitat only to find it ridden with junk and debris. Starting this week, the exhibits can be viewed online at the artist's website. sj/tb/lh