Americans beaten up by Taliban while reaching Kabul airport

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Americans have been beaten by the Taliban while attempting to reach the US-held airport in Kabul, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a Defense Department briefing held after US citizens were told Saturday not to travel to the airport due to security threats.

"We know of cases, a small number that we know of... We don't have perfect visibility, but we know of a small number of cases where some Americans and certainly, as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said in that statement, Afghans-Afghans that we want to evacuate have been harassed and, in some cases, beaten," Kirby said at the briefing, Al Arabiya reported.