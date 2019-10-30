Amethi custodial death: Congress slams Yogi, Smriti

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Congress has demanded justice and answers from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani over the death of Satya Prakash Shukla who allegedly died in Uttar Pradesh Police's custody.

Congress leader from the state, Jitin Prasada took to Twitter and questioned "who will take the responsibility for the death of Satya Prakash Shukla in police custody in Amethi?"

"Will there be justice done by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?" Prasada said. "People of Amethi are seeking answers from their representative, Smriti Irani", he added training his guns against the local MP, who will be on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency starting Wednesday.

In an early morning tweet Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi too, slammed the Uttar Pradesh Police for the trader's death, however, she craeted confusion by adding "Hapur" as the crime scene.

Gandhi lashed out at the state police saying they were "benevolent towards criminals but have made it into a practice of sort by harassing innocent citizens every day".

Citing the Pratapgarh family's complaint recounting Shukla's torture in the presence of his sons, Gandhi called it a "ghastly act" that "took place in Hapur", and criticized the BJP government which she said "is not even bothered and is showing utter apathy towards the atrocity".

Priyanka Gandhi who is concentrating on UP politics is highlighting such incidents on a regular basis to attack the Yogi Adityanath government.

Unidentified police personnel have been booked for the custodial death of Satya Prakash Shukla, who died in police custody on Tuesday after he was summoned for interrogation in a case of bank robbery.

The FIR in the death of the 45-year-old businessman was registered at the City Kotwali in Sultanpur district.

Shukla's family alleged that he died due to police torture. Along with residents in the area on Tuesday, the family had staged a protest demanding registration of an FIR against police personnel.

Shukla, aka Sajan Shukla, was allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 26 lakh from bank employees when the money was being transferred to a UCO Bank branch in a cash van on October 5, the police said.

The police claimed they had sufficient evidence to question him further, but family members alleged Shukla was interrogated twice earlier in the same case and was released due to lack of evidence against him.

Shukla's brother, Om Prakash, claimed the police personnel of Peeparpur police station in Amethi barged into their house around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

They took his brother Sajan Shukla along with his two sons Rahul and Sahil forcibly without giving any reasons to the family, he said adding that he and his family were later informed that he was tortured by police personnel following, which he died.

Shukla's two sons also claimed that their father was tortured and forced to admit to his involvement in the loot.

