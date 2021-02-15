Amethi doctor's half-burnt body found buried

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 15 (IANS) The half-burnt body of a 40-year-old doctor, who had gone missing on February 11, has been found in a forest area here.
Jaikaran Prajapati was killed by Ashish Dubey and Santosh Tiwari over a monetary dispute, the police said.
Both the accused have been arrested.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Singh, said, "Ashish Dubey and Santosh Tiwari abducted and killed Prajapati. They set the body on fire and buried the half-burnt body."
A case was registered against them and two spades used in the crime have been seized.
According to the police, Prajapati's motorcycle and mobile phone were found near Sambhal canal on Saturday.
Station House Officer (SHO) Arun Kumar Dubey said the body was found on Sunday in the Maraucha forest area.
--IANS
amita/dpb