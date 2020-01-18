Amid anti-CAA row in Indore, MP home minister directs police to maintain peace, disallow 'outsiders'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Friday took cognisance of "entry of outsiders" during the anti-CAA protest here on the intervening night of January 16 and 17 and instructed the police to maintain peace in the state.

"Bala Bachchan has given strict instructions to the police administration that peace should be maintained in Indore and anti-social elements should not be allowed in the state," said the state Home Ministry in a statement.

"On the intervening night of 16 and 17 January 2020, an unpleasant situation arose due to the entry of some outsiders in the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Indore. Due to this, the police has ordered the investigation in the entire incident by using light force," it said.Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation, Bachchan said.The Home Minister stated that the objective of his government is that all citizens should live in an atmosphere of peace while following democratic values in the state."Some elements are trying to disturb the peace in the state due to vested interests. Bachchan has warned that such elements should be careful. Their ulterior motives will not be allowed to succeed," the statement said.Bachchan has also called upon the citizens not to pay heed to the rumours."Police administration should also be ready for any situation and keep a close watch on anti-social elements," he said. (ANI)