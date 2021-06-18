Amid brewing tension in K'taka BJP, Yediyurappa says all is well

"Where is the crisis in our party? The same leaders who have been levelling allegations for the last couple of months are still making the noise, and these leaders have not even been able to secure an appointment with Arun Singh, the BJP in-charge for Karnataka," Yediyurappa said.

Bengaluru, June 18 (IANS) Even with a section of the party's disgruntled leaders renewing their attacks, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Friday that there is 'no crisis' in the BJP as such, but for two to three members making frivolous allegations for the last several months.

He reiterated that there is no confusion or crisis in the party, and the entire state unit stands together except for those two to three leaders.

"We, the leaders of the entire state unit, are focusing on development work. Neither me, nor my cabinet colleagues, are disturbed by any of these things. We are all working hard," the Chief Minister said.

In response to a query about BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath's accusation against his son Vijayendra, Yediyurappa, even before the question was completed, retorted that Vishwanath was making baseless allegations against his son (who is also the party's state unit vice-president).

He added that the party's central leadership has already made it clear that it will initiate action against such elements (like Vishwanth), and the BJP high command will soon decide on the action to be taken.

The Chief Minister claimed that about 60 legislators met the party's national General Secretary Arun Singh on Thursday, but those levelling allegations were not even allowed to meet him.

On June 10, Yediyurappa had openly said that he was ready to resign from the CM's post as and when the party high command wished him to step down, creating a political stir in the state.

Following this, the party's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh had clarified on June 11 that Yediyurappa would remain at the helm of affairs till the next Assembly polls in the state scheduled in 2023.

Bolstered by this, on June 12, Yediyurappa had asserted that there was no confusion on the issue of leadership and that he will work for the development of the state during the remaining two years of his term.

Singh arrived in Karnataka for a three-day visit on June 16, holding meetings with the party leaders, legislators and ministers, besides attending the state BJP's core committee meeting.

