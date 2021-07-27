Amid cabinet expansion buzz, Maken to visit Rajasthan

On Tuesday, his two-day schedule has been announced, according to which on day one, he will speak to MLAs from 12 districts while on day two, he will talk to MLAs from 20 districts.

Jaipur, July 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken will be on a two-day visit to Jaipur from Wednesday (July 28) during which he will have a one-on-one meeting with MLAs to get first-hand feedback for the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle and expansion in the state.

The process for collecting feedback will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first round of one-on-one interaction will be organised with MLAs from Jaipur, Jhunjhunu and Sikar.

Even at the places where there is no representation of Congress, the Independents shall exchange their views with Maken.

On July 29, Maken's dinner is also scheduled at the Chief Minister's Residence.

This visit, it is expected, will end a long running feud between two Congress camps -- Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Pilot and his camp have been demanding rewards for those who worked hard to help form the government in the state.

Last year, he opened a rebellion against the state leadership and was stripped off from his portfolio of PCC chief and state former deputy CM. Also the state PCC was dissolved.

However, Pilot was brought to the party fold later. Since then, he and his team have been waiting for cabinet expansion and political appointments, however, the state government has been delaying it for some or the other reason due to which the central leadership has now interfered.

The much awaited reshuffle may take place in the next few days.

