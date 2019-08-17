Amid concerns of unemployment, poverty, there's now a danger of economic slowdown: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the danger of economic slowdown was looming large over India and urged the Centre to take serious note of the prevailing economic condition.

Mayawati also said that businessmen are very distressed with the prevailing economic situation in the country and claimed that some of them are even forced to take extreme to commit suicide.



"Amid concerns of widespread unemployment, poverty, inflation, illiteracy, health, stress and violence etc. in the country, there is now a danger of economic slowdown due to which the country is suffering," Mayawati tweeted.

"The business class is also very sad and upset. They are forced to commit suicide after taking measures of retrenchment etc. The Center should take it seriously," she added.

Mayawati's tweet comes amid reports of a drop in sales of several automobile majors due to sluggish demand.

On Friday, India's biggest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorpo said its manufacturing plants have been shut for four days till August 18 due to "prevailing market demand scenario". (ANI)