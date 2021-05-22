  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Amid Covid 19 outbreak, Indians have finally started adding proteins in their diet

Amid Covid 19 outbreak, Indians have finally started adding proteins in their diet

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, May 22nd, 2021, 19:20:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mahua Venkatesh
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features