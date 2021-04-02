Amid COVID-19 spike, complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh's Durg from April 6 to 14

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A complete lockdown will be in place from April 6 to 14 in Durg district in Chhattisgarh amid rising COVID-19 cases.



Durg Collector Sarveshwar Bhure has issued the order in this regard and has urged people to support the lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

"The cooperation of the citizens is very important. In the past, lockdowns were put up in the district and with the help of the public, we were successful in stopping the first wave of coronavirus. Patience is needed in the time of the COVID-19 crisis so that the spread of infection can be controlled," said the Durg Collector.

He has also appealed to the citizens to stay at the house and be safe.

He further urged all citizens above the age of 45 to reach the nearest vaccination center and get vaccinated.

Durg reported 996 new cases on Thursday while Raipur recorded 1,327 cases.

Earlier on Friday, the union health ministry informed that Chhattisgarh was one of eight states that account for 81.25 per cent of the 81,466 new COVID cases that were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

