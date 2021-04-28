Amid Covid spike crowd at bridge inauguration in Goa; Cong files complaint against CM

The crowded inauguration, photos and videos of which went viral on social media on Wednesday, comes at a time when the state government has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code which debars assembly of people.

Panaji, April 28 (IANS) A bridge inauguration event in his assembly constituency of Sanquelim by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, during which more than 100 persons were in attendance on Wednesday morning in the midst of a steep Covid-19 hike, has triggered outrage in Goa.

The Congress in Goa has now filed a complaint against Sawant for violating provisions of the prohibitive law.

"The fact that Dr Pramod Sawant himself led this exercise of breaking the law, it is imperative that he be booked with the above-named and other unknown persons for offences punishable under Section 188 (disobeying order of a civil servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) r/w S. 34 IPC, they being cognisable offences and take action to prosecute them in accordance with law," the complaint filed by Goa Congress spokesperson Vijai Bhike states.

Sawant, who has announced a four-day lockdown from Thursday to Monday, has been appealing against crowding in public places in order to stop the increase in Covid-19 cases, amid a record spike.

The state currently has 18,829 active cases, while 1,110 persons have died from Covid-19, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

--IANS

maya/bg