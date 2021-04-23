Amid Covid surge, 180 weekend weddings allowed at Kerala temple

Thiruvananthapuram, April 23 (IANS) Even as Covid cases in Kerala continue to surge, the state authorities under pressure from various quarters decided to allow 180 weddings scheduled at the famed Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple near Thrissur district on Saturday and Sunday amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

Following the massive surge in Covid cases across the state, night curfew has been put in place during which all people must remain indoors from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday will be almost similar to a lockdown.

Consequent to the nod given on Friday by the Thrissur district administration, 40 weddings planned on Saturday and 140 scheduled for Sunday would take place but with all prescribed Covid protocols.

Though the weddings have been allowed, only 12 people would be permitted at each wedding.

--IANS

