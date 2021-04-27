Amid Covid surge, J&K LSA offers contact free legal services

Jammu, April 27 (IANS) In view of the rapid surge in Covid cases, the J&K Legal Services Authority (LSA) has decided to respond appropriately to the legal needs of the people with workable legal aid strategies and programmes.

Any person in need of any legal help who cannot manage it of his own owing to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases can contact the Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) of J&K LSA by opening the website of J&K Legal Services Authority, i.e., jkslsa.gov.in, to find out the name and contact number of the nearest PLV of his/her area.