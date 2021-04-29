Amid Covid surge, triage facility to be opened in Jammu

Jammu, April 29 (IANS) A Covid-19 triage facility is being established in Jammu in the Chest Disease Hospital which shall act as the first "contact point" for screening any Covid patient intending to get admitted to GMC Jammu and Associated Hospitals and to other dedicated Covid hospitals under the Directorate of Health Services.

Divisional Commissioner (Jammu), Raghav Langar, ordered its establishment on Thursday.

As per an order issued in this regard, the move has been taken to rationalise the admission of Covid positive cases to GMC Jammu Associated Hospitals or dedicated Covid hospitals under the Directorate of Health Services in view of the increase in the bed occupancy at the Government Level-1 Covid Care facilities and limited isolation/ICU/HDU beds at the Level-l facilities.

Accordingly, the said facility will work under the supervision of the Medical Superintendent, CD Hospital Jammu, and a senior official shall be nominated from the Directorate of Health Services Jammu to provide necessary coordination in the triaging and rationalising the admission of Covid patients.

--IANS

zi/sdr