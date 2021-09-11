Amid criticism for proxy war in Afghanistan, Pak hosts intel chiefs' conference of 5 nations on Afghan situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): After facing widespread criticism for its proxy war in Afghanistan, Pakistan held a conference of intelligence chiefs of China, Russia, Tajikistan and Iran to discuss the Afghan situation, a media report said on Saturday.



Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Director-General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) hosted the virtual conference that discussed Afghanistan, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

Afghans across the world have blamed the Pakistan government for its proxy war in Afghanistan that led to the Taliban's takeover of the country.

Participants in the meeting agreed that Afghanistan should not be left alone to deal with its problem, according to SAMAA TV.

ISI chief Hameed took an "emergency" trip to Kabul leading a Pakistani delegation last week before the announcement of the interim government by the Taliban.

Many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad was behind the Taliban's aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan in August.

And they also said that Islamabad has been assisting the Taliban on all possible fronts. (ANI)

