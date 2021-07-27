Amid din, RS passes Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

Despite sloganeering of the opposition, the Deputy Chairman Harivansh put the bill to vote and it was passed subsequently with the voice vote and later House proceedings were adjourned for the day.

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Amid din, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the 'The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021, that will replace old law governing lighthouses and provide a fresh framework to establish and manage vessel traffic services.

The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha on March 22, 2021, in the last session.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal replying the debate, said, "This Bill will provide a legal framework for the sector to meet the latest technologies and meets the requirements of best global practices for safe and secure navigation and protection of the marine environment."

This will also help the fisherman and coastal and international trade, lighthouse tourism in and around and replace 90 years old law.

The bill will also ensure compliance with the obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is also a part of. It will provide the development, maintenance and management of aids to navigation in India, for training and certification of the operator.

