Amid disruptions, RS also adjourned for the day

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha also saw proceedings being disturbed repeatedly on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday and was finally adjourned for the day, as opposition members created ruckus over various issues, including fuel price rise, and the alleged snooping.

Before being finally adjourned for the day, the house was adjourned many times as opposition did not pay heed to the Chairman's appeal to let the house proceed normally.