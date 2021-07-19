Amid disruptions, RS also adjourned for the day

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha also saw proceedings being disturbed repeatedly on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday and was finally adjourned for the day, as opposition members created ruckus over various issues, including fuel price rise, and the alleged snooping.
Before being finally adjourned for the day, the house was adjourned many times as opposition did not pay heed to the Chairman's appeal to let the house proceed normally.
The chairman did not allow the notices given by Congress' K.C. Venugopal, RJD's Manoj Jha, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties shouted slogans against the government as Prime Minister Narendra Modi started introducing his new Cabinet ministers.
The bedlam prevented him from continuing and he laid his statement on the table of the house.
Similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha and it was also eventually adjourned for the day.
--IANS
miz/vd