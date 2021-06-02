Amid 'ghar wapsi' in Bengal, BJP makes last bid to hold on to TMC turncoats

A senior BJP leader said that the entire exercise has been started to keep its cadres intact in West Bengal after reports that some of turncoats who joined the party before the State Assembly polls and cadres on ground were trying to leave the saffron fold to join back Trinamool.

The BJP teams from the rest of the country will likely visit West Bengal to tell cadres in the eastern state that the whole party is with them.

Senior leaders had interacted with party workers in Uttarakhand and Assam.

On Wednesday a similar interaction was planned with the Delhi unit which was to be addressed by National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash, who oversees the BJP's poll management in West Bengal.

On Tuesday, BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya held a virtual meeting with the party workers from Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik told IANS that Vijayvargiya held the virtual interaction with workers of the hill state and explained the violence and atrocities done to party cadres by Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

"Vijayvargiya explained how many BJP workers and leaders were attacked and killed in post poll violence in West Bengal by Trinamool goons. He answered queries of our workers related to the ground situation in West Bengal.

"He said that despite adverse conditions, BJP workers are holding their grounds in West Bengal," Kaushik said.

Kaushik further said that a team of Uttarakhand BJP leaders and workers will visit West Bengal to extend their solidarity to cadres there.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP National General Secretary, Bhupendra Yadav also held a similar interaction with workers in Assam, where the saffron party had claimed that it's workers took shelter following the brutal attacks by the Trinamool workers.

"Spoke at a video conference organised by Assam BJP on 'Harassment of BJP karyakartas in West Bengal'. Victims of Bengal violence are taking refuge in Assam. The human rights violations under the Mamata Banerjee regime must stop," Yadav tweeted on Tuesday evening.

A senior party functionary said that the whole exercise is being done to motivate demoralised cadres who felt that they were left alone to defend themselves against TMC workers in post-poll violence.

"Standing in solidarity with West Bengal workers is need of hours as they feel that senior central leaders left them after declaration of Assembly polls results. There are reports that some of our cadres are in touch with TMC to change side.

"It is an effort to convey to them that the whole party is with workers of West Bengal and they are not alone in their fight against the undemocratic Mamata Banerjee government," he said.

Delhi BJP General Secretary, Harsh Malhotra said, "Today evening, Shiv Prakashji will brief us about the difficult situation our workers in West Bengal are working in. All of Delhi BJP is with them as they are part of our family."

--IANS

ssb/in