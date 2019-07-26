Amid heavy rain, primary education Board issues advisory to schools in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Director of Primary Education Board in Bikaner has issued an advisory to the District Magistrate and school heads to declare a holiday for schools, amid heavy rainfall.

"Keeping in mind the prediction of heavy rainfall in the state for the coming days by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the heads of the schools in the state in coordination with the District Magistrate (DM) can declare holiday amid heavy rainfall in the area, to ensure the safety and security of students in the monsoon season," the order issued by Om Kasra, Director of Primary Education, Rajasthan.



IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places in West Rajasthan. (ANI)

