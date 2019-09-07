Amid heavy rains, Uttarakhand CM orders to provide immediate relief in Pithoragarh, Chamoli

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister spoke to the District Magistrates of Pithoragarh and Chamoli district and inquired about the damage caused by heavy rains there.

Rawat has also given instructions to provide immediate relief to those affected.

Two people died after at least three buildings in Nachani area of Pithoragarh district were damaged on Friday night. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot.



Normal life was impacted in Chamoli district due to heavy downpour following a cloudburst in the area. No casualties have been reported so far.

In Tharali, two cow shelters have been destroyed and two people incurred minor injuries. (ANI)

