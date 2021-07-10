Amid infighting in Bengal BJP, Nadda calls Dilip Ghosh for meeting in Delhi

Though Ghosh was not ready to speak on the matter, a source in the state BJP said that he is likely to fly to Delhi on Saturday night.

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) In the midst of inter-personal rivalry and differences within the BJPs West Bengal unit, the saffron partys national President J.P. Nadda has called state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for a meeting in the national capital, which is likely to take place on Sunday morning.

After the debacle in the Assembly polls earlier this year, voices of dissent have become louder within the saffron party in the state.

It is not only true in the case of Mukul Roy who left the party and returned to Trinamool Congress, but there have been several instances when many party leaders, mainly those who jumped ship to the BJP from the Trinamool, have spoken openly against the party line.

Ghosh's visit to Delhi at this juncture is considered to be significant.

Though Ghosh denied to speak about the meeting, sources within the party indicated that the meeting is an indication that there might be several changes in the organisational set-up of the state BJP.

The BJP has information about the leaders who have spoken openly against the party line and it is expected that Nadda will be willing to hear it from the state president, a senior BJP leader said.

Recently leaders like Soumitra Khan, Rajib Banerjee and even Babul Supriyo have expressed dissatisfaction over the party's decisions, which has not gone down well with the party's central leadership.

Soumitra Khan recently resigned from his post of Yuva Morcha President and openly criticised Ghosh and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Though he withdrew his resignation later, according to some leaders, it hurt the image of the party.

"The way he criticised Adhikari and Ghosh was unprecedented. It never happens in BJP. It is understandable that the MP from Bishnupur was frustrated because he was not among the four who got a ministerial berth in the reshuffled Narendra Modi Cabinet. You might not be happy with the decisions of the central leadership but you cannot criticise them openly," a senior BJP leader said.

Even Ghosh, while speaking about Trinamool leaders who came to BJP before the elections, had said, "We had tried to put the bark of a different tree in our tree but somehow it didn't work. It was an experiment which was not successful."

Not only Khan, but Babul Supriyo and Rajib Banerjee have also spoken openly against the party line and senior leaders of the party are of the opinion that the central leadership might start clipping their wings.

"It is expected that there might be some major organisational changes in the party and so Ghosh has been asked to go to Delhi. He is also expected to get some instructions regarding the next course of action," a BJP leader said.

