Amid infighting in Punjab Congress, Sidhu meets Priyanka

The cricketer turned politician's meeting with Priyanka Gandhi came a day after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that no meeting was scheduled between him and Sidhu.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has raised a banner of revolt against Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rahul Gandhi stepped outside his house to talk to reporters but when he was asked he denied any such meeting. He said, "No meeting."

It was expected that Rahul will give a peace formula to the former cricketer on his ongoing tussle with Amarinder Singh but there was no meeting.

Last week Punjab Congress president Sunil Jhakhar, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Manish Tewari had met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him of the situation after infighting escalated in the state Congress.

Sunil Jakhar said after the meet, "Hope that the current situation will be resolved and some wrong people are advising the chief minister over the decision on jobs to kin of MLAs."

He said the issue of Sidhu is under discussion by the party leadership. While another bete noire of the Punjab CM, Pratap Singh Bajwa also met Rahul Gandhi and said that he discussed the ground reality and current political situation in the state.

--IANS

aks/skp/