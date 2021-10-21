Amid IS attacks on Shia mosques, Tehran to host meet on Afghanistan

As per details, the meeting will be held on October 27 in Tehran, where at least six Foreign Ministers - from China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan will be attending.

In the midst of serious life and security threats to the Shia Muslims of Afghanistan, Iran will be hosting a meeting on Afghanistan, inviting regional neighbours to discuss the ongoing security, economic, and humanitarian situation in the country.

"The meeting will continue discussions that the countries had during virtual meeting in September," said Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"The six countries will be focused on how they can help form an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the presence of all ethnic groups, and how they can help shape a future of peace and security in Afghanistan," he added.

Iran has taken a strong position against the Taliban on their armed assault against resistance fighters in Panjshir Valley, along with targeted attacks by Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), which have claimed lives of many and have rocked Shia mosques in the recent weeks.

"What is clear is that Taliban had a direct responsibility in maintaining peace and stability, and to preserve the health of all Afghan groups including the Hazaras and Shias," Khatibzadeh said.

While Tehran is part of regional meetings, discussions and conferences on Afghanistan, it has clearly refused to be part of any talks, hosted or participated by the US, as it maintains that the US is the prime culprit behind the instability, insecurity, and violence in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's situation since August, when Taliban took over and regained power, has been reeling with worsening humanitarian and economic crisis. Foreign aid, projects and reserves, which catered to at least 80 per cent of the country's economy, have been blocked.

Talban have been calling on the global powers to come and help Afghanistan out of the current crisis and work towards a better, stable and peaceful future of the country, a hope that has been far fetched for decades.

--IANS

hamza/vd