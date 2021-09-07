Amid Jharkhand namaz room row, BJP MLA demands room for Hanuman Chalisa in Bihar Assembly

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): Amid the row over the allocation of a separate room for offering Namaz inside Jharkhand Assembly premises, a BJP MLA from Bihar's Darbhanga district on Tuesday demanded space in the Bihar Assembly to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.



Speaking to the media, Hari Bhushan Thakur, BJP MLA from Bisfi constituency in Darbhanga district said everyone is equal before the Constitution and if a Namaz room is being allocated in Jharkhand, then there should be room to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Bihar as well.

"If a room is allocated (in Jharkhand Assembly) to offer Namaz in the secular country, why shouldn't there be room to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa'? All sections of society are equal before the Constitution," said Thakur.

The BJP MLA added that he will meet the Bihar Assembly speaker soon in this regard.

The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes over the issue of allotment of space for Namaz in assembly premises during the last two days of the monsoon session.

In an order issued on September 2, the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat stated that room number TW 348, in the new Assembly building of Jharkhand, has been allotted to offer the Namaz. (ANI)

