Amid Karnataka crisis, senior Congress leaders meet in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid a new crisis to its coalition government in Karnataka with the resignation of eight Congress MLAs and three of the JD-S on Saturday, senior Congress leaders went in to a huddle here.
Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Singh, party communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Hooda arrived at the party office here in the evening.
Mallikarjun Kharge: Many of the MLAs who want to leave Congress have been associated with the party for a long time. I've faith that they'll stay with us & support the party. I'm going to Bengaluru. I'll make further comments after looking at the ground situation there.#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/2EgSY8gC0Y— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019
According to party sources, the senior leaders will discuss the Karnataka crisis and the leadership crisis in the party.
Speaking to reporters while going in, Surjewala said: "Will speak on Karnataka crisis after the meeting."
Meanwhile, party's Karnataka in-charge K.C.Venugopal, who was in Kerala, arrived in Bengaluru to deal with the crisis.