Amid Karnataka crisis, senior Congress leaders meet in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid a new crisis to its coalition government in Karnataka with the resignation of eight Congress MLAs and three of the JD-S on Saturday, senior Congress leaders went in to a huddle here.

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Singh, party communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Hooda arrived at the party office here in the evening.