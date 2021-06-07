Amid lockdown, Bengaluru cow shelter struggles to provide enough fodder to cattle

A cow shelter having around 1,200 cows, bulls, bullocks, calves and buffaloes in Koramangala here struggle to provide enough fodder to cattle amid the pandemic.Akhila Karnataka Prani Daya Sangha general secretary Sunil Dugar said that the gaushala (cow shelter) gets only 8 to 10 tonnes of fodder per day these days, less than the daily required quantity of around 23 to 25 tonnes of fodder."At present, we have 1200 cattle including cows, bulls, bullocks, calves and buffaloes. We need around 23 to 25 tonnes of fodder a day. Currently, we are able to feed only 8 to 10 tonnes of fodder per day due to lockdown. For the first time in 40 years, Gaushala has seen and witnessed such a situation," Dugar told ANI.Dugar pointed out several reasons due to a shortfall in fodder at the gaushala, one among them is donors are unable to visit the gaushala due to lockdown."Donors are unable to visit the gaushala due to lockdown. Many of our regular donors are not in a financial position to donate due to a lack of revenue."The Akhila Karnataka Prani Daya Sangha general secretary said that the government has not announced any relief for the shelter despite several requests for aid."The government has not announced any relief for this shelter, even after requesting many times governments did not even look after hours and did not give any assistance to save animals here which are in the gaushala.""We are having a deficit of funds. The government can give funds if they want," he said.He also mentioned that some politicians had visited the gaushala during last year's lockdown when the shortage of fodder at the gaushala was highlighted by the media. However, nobody turned up for help this year, he added.Dugar further said, "All these animals, which were abandoned and rescued by us, belong to the state government and we are taking care of them on the government's behalf. We have not received any help from the government till date."Meanwhile, reacting to the condition of the cow shelter, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said, "It's an emotional issue that they (government) are trying to create. Poor animals are being killed as they aren't given proper food. They (government) have given the power to various BJP NGOs that act like police."On June 4, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced that the pandemic-induced lockdown in the state was extended till June 14."The situation is worst. That is why we are extending the lockdown for one week. After one week, everything will be all right. After the positivity rate will come down to five per cent, we will give all the relief to the people," the Chief Minister had said.Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government had imposed a full lockdown from May 10. (ANI)