  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Amid Maha deadlock, Sambhaji Bhide visits Matoshree

Amid Maha deadlock, Sambhaji Bhide visits Matoshree

Last Updated: Fri, Nov 08, 2019 10:36 hrs
Sambhaji Bhide

New Delhi: Right wing Hindu leader Sambhaji Bhide visited 'Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, on late Thursday evening, a Sena source said.

However, Thackeray was not home and therefore Bhide, whose arrival was unexpected, could not meet him, said a close aide of the Sena chief.

Bhide's surprise visit to Matoshree came amid the ongoing stand-off between the Sena and BJP, the two saffron allies, over chief minister's post after the Maharashtra assembly polls.

talking point on sify news

Latest Features