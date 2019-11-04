Amid Maha stalemate, Fadnavis heads to Delhi

New Delhi: With talks with ally BJP stuck over chief ministership, the Shiv Sena said joining hands with the NCP, Congress and others to form a government was in the interest of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he would meet the Maharashtra Governor on Monday. I will ask him to invite the single largest party and then give a chance to other parties, Raut said, adding that there would be a Sena CM and the oath-taking ceremony would take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The action is also set to move to Delhi, with incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travelling to the Capital on Monday to meet BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah. This will be his first visit to Delhi since the election results, which gave the BJP fewer seats than it expected. Monday will see a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi as well.