Amid O2 crisis, Guv Koshyari takes stock of Covid situation in Goa

Panaji, May 14 (IANS) On a day when the death count at the states apex hospital -- Goa Medical College -- reached 75 in four days, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday reviewed the Covid-19 scenario in the state through a virtual meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Goa during his meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane held online," according the Governor's official Twitter handle.

"The Governor enquired about vaccination planning, oxygen supply, awareness, testing, involvement of university students and volunteers and other relevant issues," another tweet said.

Governor Koshyari holds charge of both Maharashtra and Goa.

Earlier on Friday, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said that the absence of a full-fledged Governor had hurt the state's battle against Covid, especially in view of the constant squabbles between Chief Minister Sawant and Health Minister Rane.

"If we had a full-time Governor in Goa like Satyapal Malik, it could have helped save hundreds of innocent lives. A part-time Governor in the form of Bhagat Singh Koshyari has failed to implement the necessary checks and balances in matters of governance, which the Constitution of India provides," Chodankar said.

In all, 75 patients died due to oxygen shortage at the numerous Covid wards of the Goa Medical College over the last few days. Incidentally, nearly all the deaths occurred between 2 am and 6 am on all four days, after the oxygen level in the wards dropped significantly, rendering the patients breathless.

--IANS

maya/arm