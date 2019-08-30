Amid Pakistani terrorists' threat, IAF chief highlights need for enhanced base security

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In the backdrop of intelligence warning against Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Gulf of Kutch to carry out attacks against Indian targets, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa on Friday highlighted the need for enhanced vigilance and security of the airbases in the Gujarat area.

A few days ago, the intelligence agencies had warned about the presence of terrorists and Pakistan Army Special Services Group commandos at the Iqbal Bajwa post in the Pakistani territory opposite the Sir Creek area and their possible attempts to enter India using small boats."In view of recent intelligence inputs of a possible infiltration attempt in Kutch sector, the Chief of the Air Staff highlighted the need for an increased vigil and enhanced level of base security preparedness by South Western Air Command," a release by defence spokesperson Wing commander P Chaddha said.The Air Force Chief made the observation while addressing the South Western Air Command's Commanders' (SWAC) conference.In his address, the IAF chief acknowledged the high degree of professionalism and hard work displayed by the air warriors of SWAC in achieving the assigned goals and also reviewed the operational preparedness.Dhanoa commended the good work done by the air warriors in rescuing nearly 300 marooned people and airlifting nearly 60 tonnes approx of relief material, including 23,000 Kg air dropping of food packets and swiftly mobilizing nearly 200 personnel of Army, Navy, NDRF and SDRF in Gujarat and Maharashtra areas during the recent floods. (ANI)