Amid political crisis, Rahul Gandhi lands in Puducherry

With Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanswamy's close aide A. John Kumar resigning from the party on Tuesday, citing "dissatisfaction with the Congress government" in the Union territory, it has pushed the Congress government to the brink of losing power.

Puducherry, Feb 17 (IANS) As Congress-ruled Puducherry plunged into political uncertainty, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in the Union territory on Wednesday.

Kumar submitted his resignation to Speaker V. P. Sivakozhunthu in the Assembly, just a day after Puducherry minister Mallad Krishna Rao tendered his resignation.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with the fishing community in the Solai Nagar area and meet students of a girls' college.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Puducherry on February 25. Modi will be visiting Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on the same day.

Modi's visit to Coimbatore will include a rally in the city. The trip to Puducherry assumes added significance given the political instability in the Union territory and the recall of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi ahead of the Assembly election.

