Amid reports of being fired, Myanmar UN ambassador claims legitimacy

New York [US], March 3 (ANI): Amid reports of being fired, Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun on Wednesday sent letters to the world body insisting that he remains the legitimate representative of his country, reported NHK World.



In the letters dated Monday, Kyaw Moe Tun wrote, "The perpetrators of the unlawful coup against the democratic government of Myanmar have no authority to countermand the legitimate authority of the president of my country."

He claimed he remains Myanmar's permanent representative to the United Nations and rejected the country's military takeover.

US State Department Spokesperson, Ned Price, said at a news conference on Tuesday that the US government commends the bravery shown by Kyaw Moe Tun. He said the government understands that he remains in his position.

Earlier on Friday, Kyaw at a UN General Assembly meeting condemned his country's military for seizing power in a February 1 coup.

He called on the international community to "use any means necessary" to reverse the coup, reported NHK World.

Myanmar's state-run television reported later that the ambassador was fired for betraying the country.

A UN spokesperson revealed that Myanmar's foreign ministry had notified the world body that the country had appointed the current deputy ambassador to temporarily fill the role, reported NHK World.

The military coup of February 1 has halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbours.

The coup saw civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi detained. For weeks, thousands of people in the country have come out to protest, risking deadly violence and arrest by security forces. (ANI)

