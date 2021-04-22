Amid reports of oxygen shortage, DDMA asks bureaucrats to ensure supply

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Amid flood of complaints regarding oxygen shortage by over a dozen hospitals, including government-run hospitals, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has appointed two senior bureaucrats as nodal officers to ensure smooth movement of tankers and facilitate oxygen supply to the city hospitals.

The DDMA also directed the Delhi Police to provide a green corridor for all oxygen tankers from point of entry to the designated destination when they arrive.

The move came hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the police force in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to the national capital and urged the Centre to ensure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces.

The DDMA, in an order late on Thursday, said the Delhi Police will keep record of entry and exit of all oxygen tankers through various checkposts to monitor their movement.

The DDMA has also set up a round-the-clock control room to redress grievances and complaints from city hospitals within 30 minutes.

The Delhi Police will share the record of entry and exit of all oxygen tankers immediately with the control room, the order said.

According to the DDMA order, senior IAS officer Udit Prakash will be responsible for ensuring smooth and seamless movement of tankers till borders of Delhi and sort out all issues pertaining to suppliers, states and the Central government.

It also stated that IAS officer Vijay Bidhuri will be responsible for controlling, coordinating and facilitating the supply of oxygen to health establishments.

