Amid resurging Covid, Andhra caps private hospital charges

"Please report grievances, if any, pertaining to hospitals charging rates over and above the fixed price caps and any other complaints related to Covid at 1902," said an official.

Amaravati, April 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued the list of capped charges for coronavirus treatment in private hospitals and a violation of these rules will lead to stringent action.

The state government issued these price caps under critical and non-critical Covid treatment, which include fees for medical personnel, PPE, disinfection, investigation, medicines, nutrition and others.

Covid treatment rate per day under non-critical category has been fixed at Rs 3,250.

However, treatment charges under critical care treatment has been divided under six heads: ICU without ventilator and without NIV (Rs 5,480 per day), ICU with NIV (Rs 5,480), ICU with NIV (Rs 5,980), ICU with ventilator (Rs 9,580), Sepsis without ventilator (Rs 6,280), Sepsis with ventilator (Rs 10,380) and Septic with ventilator (Rs 10,380).

One dose of antiviral drug Remdesivir has been capped at RS 2,500.

These treatment charges apply to all private hospitals not empanelled under the Aarogyasri scheme.

"Jaganna government has issued an order fixing rates for all relevant medical procedures so as to reduce the financial burden on the people," the official added.

Given the notorious legacy of profiteering private hospitals, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Abhishek Mohanty, has been dedicatedly tasked with the job of monitoring complaints about private hospitals and particularly on the crime of excessive treatment charges.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 5,086 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally over 9.39 lakh, while the state's active cases breached the 31,000-mark to reach 31,710.

--IANS

sth/dpb