Amid rift in C'garh Cong, Singhdeo's presence in Delhi sparks speculation

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Amid rift in the Chhattisgarh Congress, Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo is in Delhi while there is no official word from any side but his presence has set off speculation about rotational chief minister in Chhattisgarh. However, sources close to him say that he is on a personal visit and there is no official itinerary.

But sources claim that he may meet Congress leaders in Delhi as suspense over Chhattisgarh is not yet over and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Sarguja and Bastar in the second week of September.

The state unit is preparing for his visit as Sarguja is the stronghold of Singhdeo in the state. The Chhattisgarh Health Minister arrived in Delhi on Monday evening.

On the issue of rotational Chief Minister, Rahul Gandhi had two meetings last week involving both the leaders. Both Singhdeo and Bhupesh Baghel were present in the first meeting, while the second meeting, on last Friday, took place between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel but saw no decision being taken on a leadership change, party sources said.

After the meeting, Baghel said that he has invited Rahul Gandhi to visit the state.

But sources say that the issue is not yet over and the top leadership is likely to talk to Singhdeo before arriving at any decision but for the time being Baghel has got a reprieve from Delhi, but is it permanent or temprory, there is no clarity on that and no official statement has been issued.

Singhdeo who is pushing on the formula of rotational chief minister is maintaining a line that everything is in the purview of the party leadership and whatever decision will be taken by them will be accepted.

The Baghel camp has claimed the support of 56 MLAs.

The Congress has 70 MLAs in the 90-member House in the mineral-rich state, but still everything is not well within the grand old party as Singhdeo is pushing hard in his bid to replace Baghel, saying he was promised in late 2018 that he would succeed Baghel after the latter completes two-and-a-half-years of his term.

